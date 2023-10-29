Marquette hosts downtown Trick or Treat celebration

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - People of all ages visited downtown Marquette to celebrate the Halloween weekend. Businesses along 3rd and Washington Street handed out candy and other fun surprises. Marquette City Police Chief Ryan Grim said having this event downtown is a great way to enjoy the area and stay safe.

“It’s become a popular event. As I said it’s a great place for a parent to bring their kids, and get some trick-or-treating done. Hang out downtown. It’s a beautiful city, it’s nice to show it off and this way is a safe way to do it,” said Grim.

Many people dressed up in costumes from across pop culture. A Stormtrooper from the 501st Legion Great Lakes Garrison said his favorite part of today was sharing his interest in Star Wars with others.

“Just the smiles that it brings to people’s faces. Star Wars is all about family and brings everyone together and that’s what these events downtown are for. So we are happy to be part of it and always have a good time,” the Stormtrooper said.

The downtown Halloween event also brought benefits to businesses in the area. The Honorable Distillery Mixologist Kenna Koffman said the THD is a great place for parents to stop in while their kids get some candy.

“We’re an ever-changing menu and ever-changing business right now just getting started. So this is a good way for people to get comfortable coming in here in the first place. If you have a drink or not we are always going to say hi when you walk in the door and hope you feel welcome,” said Koffman.

Koffman also said their goal is to be involved in the community as much as possible.

