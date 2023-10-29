Junior Wildcat U10 AA Squirts host raffle fundraiser

The Junior Wildcat U10 AA Squirts
The Junior Wildcat U10 AA Squirts(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A youth hockey team raised some money on Sunday.

The Junior Wildcat U10 AA Squirts hosted a raffle fundraiser. The raffle was held at Provisions Marquette.

Baskets featured prizes from different Marquette organizations. The prizes ranged from mittens to hockey tickets and even heated vests.

Team Manager Courtney Beecher said it takes a village to support this hockey team. She said the kids work extremely hard during the season.

“They learn work ethics, they learn how to be part of a team, they learn what it means to persevere and show grit, so to be part of a team is really important,” Beecher said. “Hockey is one of those sports that they’ve been playing, some of these kids, for up to five years, so this is really become their winter life.”

The team says they appreciate those who donated to the raffle and participated.

