Delta Animal Shelter hosts 3rd Annual Howl-O-Ween Pawty

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Dogs in different costumes filled the parking lot of the Delta Animal Shelter on Sunday.

The shelter hosted its 3rd Annual Howl-O-Ween Pawty.

“There’s lots of different events that people do just the humans,” said Operations Coordinator Vonnie Bruce. “We figured, we have this beautiful trail, we have outdoor space, why not gear something towards the dogs as well.”

The event featured pup-cups, bucket raffles, trick or treating, picture opportunities and a costume contest. The entry fee was $10 per family and the funds raised went back into the shelter.

Bruce said her favorite part is seeing dogs that were adopted from the shelter come back for the event.

“It’s really awesome to see the dogs in their loving families, enjoying life and stuff like that,” Bruce said. “It’s a great way for us to have some community outreach and do some fundraising which is how we run throughout the year.”

D&D Dog Dynamics was offering free mini massages at the event. Owner and Trainer Sammi Grzybowski said they’ve been participating since the event started.

“It’s been wonderful seeing a lot of dogs that we recognize either that have utilized our services of daycare, lodging or training, and then getting to see dogs that we may have helped out with at the shelter as well,” Grzybowski said. “It’s been fairly steady, beautiful day for it.”

Bruce said the event has continued to gain popularity over the years. She hopes to see more dogs and their families attend next year.

