Community Foundation of Marquette County administered $20k in grants

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Community Foundation of Marquette County (CFMC) administered $20k in grants to three area organizations.

The grants are from the Holman Family Fund. This is a Donor Advised Fund, meaning the donors are able to choose causes to bring to the CFMC Board of Advisors.

The CFMC granted $5k to Bay Cliff Health Camp in memory of Dr. Tom Huffman, $5k to the Michigamme-Spurr EMS/Fire Department to help pay for a search and rescue boat and $10k to Superior Connections to make a new sober living house.

Zosia Eppensteiner, CFMC CEO, said it’s important to give back in any way you can.

“We all have different causes that we care about whether we’re giving our talent our treasure or our time. Those are all very important contributions,” said Eppensteiner.

The organizations were chosen by the Holman Family and the Community Foundation Board or Advisors.

