VA Hospital opens drug take back box to public

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Oscar G Johnson VA Medical Center hosted a drug take back event Friday.

People with unwanted or expired prescription drugs were able to drop them into the medical disposal box from ten in the morning till two in the afternoon.

VA Police Service Chief Patrick Palmquist said the take back event helps keep drugs out of the wrong hands.

“The medications could get into the hands of youth who could become seriously ill if they use the medications,” said Palmquist. “They could end up out on the street maybe being sold illegally and we don’t want that.”

Palmquist asked people to only dump prescription medications into the box.

“We accept anything that’s in a bottle that’s prescription or medication,” said Palmquist. “You shouldn’t bring any types of liquids or gels or medication batteries. Anything that has a medication power pack, something like that or any type of syringes any type of sharps.”

Veterans can use the disposal box to dump medication throughout the rest of the year.

Palmquist said the take back program has been successful in the past.

“Oh it’s been very effective,” said Palmquist. “We have evidence techs that are part of our police service that work with the pharmacy staff here on emptying it out to make sure that they’re doing it in a safe manner. When we take it out boxes are filled so we know it is being used.”

Anyone can also dispose of prescription drugs at Michigan State Police posts anytime.

