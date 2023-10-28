Queen City Running Co. hosts 8th annual Trick-or-Trot

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Runners celebrated Halloween Saturday morning in costume at the 8th annual Trick-or-Trot.

Queen City Running Co. put on the race. Organizers said there was an increase in runners this year, with a total of 408 participants. There was a 5K, 10K, and kids’ one-mile race.

Paige DuBois, Queen City Running Company General Manager and Event Coordinator, said the 10k is the championship for the U.P. race series.

“Just bringing everybody together and celebrating these holiday events is super fun and building those connections with everybody,” DuBois said. “We have weekly group events that have grown like crazy because people are finding comradery and like-mindedness. Just enjoying where we live and enjoying being together and doing fun activities like this. "

DuBois said Ore Dock Brewing Co. hosted the after-party. Other local businesses also helped with the event, like Provisions MQT, Marquette Nutrition, and Donckers.

