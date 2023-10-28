Munising Marketplace and Fire Hall projects receive brownfield funding

The board approved the resolution at a special meeting Friday.
The board approved the resolution at a special meeting Friday.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Munising projects took a major step forward Friday evening.

The Alger County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution approving a brownfield plan for the Munising Marketplace and Fire Hall projects at a special meeting Friday evening.

It passed with commissioners Kelly Livermore, Michael Nettleton and Rick Capogrossa voting yes and Mickey Rondeau abstaining. Commissioner Nettleton says it was an important decision by the board.

“We were able to get the resolution passed. So now the plan can move forward they can get in front of the state for their financing from the state. Once that’s completed I believe then they’ll be able to start construction on the Fire Hall project because there is already a building there so they’ll be able to do some inside work and stuff hopefully this winter,” Nettleton said.

On Monday the resolution failed in a 2-2 vote. Nettleton says some commissioners had things they needed clarification which is why it didn’t pass.

“I haven’t spoken with the other commissioners really about it. I know a couple of them had some questions they made some statements about they’ve gotten their questions answered now so they’re comfortable with moving forward,” Nettleton said.

Renovare is behind the roughly $25 million project.

The Munising Marketplace will have housing, a grocery store and a Michigan Works! office and the Fire Hall project will have an event and retail space.

Managing Partner of Renovare development Jill Ferrari says the brownfield funding is important.

“This was a major milestone in the project for us as a development team. This financing is critical to our pathway moving forward. It is one of the last pieces we need to start really deep underwriting and getting toward closing,” Ferrari said.

Ferrari says it is good to see the community supporting the project and she is excited to move forward.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 6:30 p.m. Marquette fire, police and UPHS EMS are at Jeffrey’s restaurant at the corner...
UPDATE: No one injured after structure fire at Jeffrey’s restaurant in Marquette
UPHS Market President, CEO to step away from role late November
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Judges in a case decide the ultimate sentence in a CSC case or if a plea agreement is accepted.
TV6 investigates Child Sexual Conduct crimes: How sentences, plea agreements are decided
Negaunee Miners
Negaunee Miners football hits the national spotlight on Today Show ahead of playoffs

Latest News

On November 11, City of Menominee voters will decide if they want to keep the mayor they know...
Menominee mayoral election to take place Nov. 7
2023 Monarch Butterfly Festival
Marquette County West End Youth Center to host 2023 Monarch Butterfly Festival
Pints for Polio
Marquette Rotary Clubs host Pints for Polio
Poster at DIISD for HOSA
Dickinson County students raise money and awareness for organ donations