Munising Marketplace and Fire Hall projects receive brownfield funding

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Munising projects took a major step forward Friday evening.

The Alger County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution approving a brownfield plan for the Munising Marketplace and Fire Hall projects at a special meeting Friday evening.

It passed with commissioners Kelly Livermore, Michael Nettleton and Rick Capogrossa voting yes and Mickey Rondeau abstaining. Commissioner Nettleton says it was an important decision by the board.

“We were able to get the resolution passed. So now the plan can move forward they can get in front of the state for their financing from the state. Once that’s completed I believe then they’ll be able to start construction on the Fire Hall project because there is already a building there so they’ll be able to do some inside work and stuff hopefully this winter,” Nettleton said.

On Monday the resolution failed in a 2-2 vote. Nettleton says some commissioners had things they needed clarification which is why it didn’t pass.

“I haven’t spoken with the other commissioners really about it. I know a couple of them had some questions they made some statements about they’ve gotten their questions answered now so they’re comfortable with moving forward,” Nettleton said.

Renovare is behind the roughly $25 million project.

The Munising Marketplace will have housing, a grocery store and a Michigan Works! office and the Fire Hall project will have an event and retail space.

Managing Partner of Renovare development Jill Ferrari says the brownfield funding is important.

“This was a major milestone in the project for us as a development team. This financing is critical to our pathway moving forward. It is one of the last pieces we need to start really deep underwriting and getting toward closing,” Ferrari said.

Ferrari says it is good to see the community supporting the project and she is excited to move forward.

