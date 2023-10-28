Michigan Tech students celebrate ‘Make a Difference Day’ with community service in Houghton.

Here are MTU students helping prepare the Ryan Street Community Garden for winter in Hancock.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, college students spent the day cleaning the city and helping local organizations during Make a Difference Day.

Organizers said more than 500 Michigan Tech students were in different parts of Houghton and Hancock completing community service projects. Students said Make a Difference Day started as a student’s Leadership vision but has continued to be one of the largest days of service each year for the University.

One of the organizers, Luke Schloemp, said getting more than 500 students to participate in this event wasn’t a hard task.

“It’s a tradition on this campus to be engaged with this and a lot of organizations are incentivized to do it,” Schloemp said. “Particularly to do it with Greek organizations there is a big service component that is a feature of just our culture here.”

Some students said even though they are working outside in the cold It was something they did with a smile on their face.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

