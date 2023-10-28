Menominee mayoral election to take place Nov. 7

On November 11, City of Menominee voters will decide if they want to keep the mayor they know or elect a new face.
On November 11, City of Menominee voters will decide if they want to keep the mayor they know or elect a new face.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Voters in the City of Menominee have 11 days to decide whether they will vote for Incumbent Mayor Jean Stegeman or her challenger Casey Hoffman.

The race has heated up with both candidates taking their communication to the editorial pages of the local press.

“Mayor Stegeman wrote an editorial that questioned my integrity because I criticized her for violating the Open Meetings Act when she failed to take a roll call,” Hoffman said.

Stegeman admitted her mistake in not taking a roll call. Stegeman said taking responsibility is part of who she is and also how she operates in her role as mayor.

“I’m honest,” Stegeman said. “Even when telling you something you don’t want to hear is hard, I’m still honest. I will admit, sometimes it’s hard to tell folks that are upset, ‘No, this is how this works. We cannot do this special for you.’ But, I’m honest and I’m transparent.”

Stegeman and Hoffman both hope to pull in the majority of the 287 votes left on the table by Beth Peanosky after she lost in the August primary. Peanosky went on to endorse Hoffman.

Hoffman said, the city needs change, and he’s it.

“I grew up in Menominee,” Hoffman explained. “This city raised me. I love my neighbors and the people I get to interact with,” he said. “And when I saw Menominee in the state that it was in, I asked myself, “Why am I not doing something?’ And so now, I’m doing something.”

Stegeman said she wants another term because she knows she can get things done, in partnership with the new city manager.

“We finally have a city manager that is a local man. He is not easily intimidated, and we’re going to turn the corner,” Stegeman said. “I want to be part of turning the corner.”

The two candidates have scheduled a debate for Thursday, Nov. 2 at 6:00 p.m. at Blesch Auditorium.

