Marquette Rotary Clubs host Pints for Polio

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Rotary Clubs are raising money with the goal of eradicating polio.

The clubs hosted the annual Pints for Polio event.

25 cents from every pint sold at participating businesses will be donated to the Rotary’s End Polio Now campaign. All you had to do to participate was buy a pint from a Marquette business on Friday.

Since Rotary’s End Polio Now campaign started in 1979, Rotary members have contributed more than $2.1 billion to protect nearly three billion children in 122 countries from this paralyzing disease.

Kognisjon Bryggeri said it’s rewarding to participate in Pints for Polio.

“We really love the idea that ‘pub is hub’,” said Jenelle Buttery, Kognisjon Bryggeri general manager. “That’s kind of our ethos and our motto here at Kognisjon. We want to be involved and active in our community and help with different causes and things where we bring people together and raise awareness.”

You can find a full list of participating businesses on the Marquette West Rotary Club’s Facebook page.

