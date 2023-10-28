Marquette County West End Youth Center to host 2023 Monarch Butterfly Festival

2023 Monarch Butterfly Festival
2023 Monarch Butterfly Festival(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit is raising awareness about youth mental health.

The Marquette County West End Youth Center is teaming up with Upper Peninsula 4H to host the 2023 Monarch Butterfly Festival.

There will be games, live music and resources about youth suicide and drug abuse.

Organizers said this event is for families that want to strengthen their relationships.

“The idea is to start those conversations, to open lines of communication,” said Liana Pepin, Marquette County 4H educator. “[It’s] to help families be stronger and have those relationships where kids feel like they can go to their parents for anything.”

The 2023 Monarch Butterfly Festival will be Saturday, Nov. 4 from noon until 7 p.m. at Ishpeming High School.

You can sign up for the event here.

