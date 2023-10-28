Lake effect snow increasing to start the new week

Snow showers increase tonight in the Keweenaw with a rain/snow mixture in the eastern half by tomorrow morning. Snow amounts by tomorrow evening will be around one inch in Northern Houghton County. Lake effect snow will increase Sunday night into Monday across the western west and northwest wind belts and continue into the evening. Then, light snow showers will be around on Tuesday in the north and west tapering off during the afternoon. Snow amounts from Monday through Tuesday will be around 3-5″ in the higher elevations of the western counties, 1-2″ in the north/east, and less than half an inch in the southern counties. Temperatures remain below normal through Wednesday.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers west, rain/snow east

>Highs: Low to mid 30s west, upper 30s to low 40s elsewhere

Monday: Cloudy snow west/north/east

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Tuesday: Cloudy with light snow west and north

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Wednesday: Clouds decreasing

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with nighttime rain showers

>Highs: Low 40s

Saturday: Rain and snow showers with temperatures decreasing

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.