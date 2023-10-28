Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club celebrates National Snowmobile Day

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Snowmobile enthusiasts celebrated National Snowmobile Day Saturday.

This is the Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club’s second year hosting the celebration. There were vendors selling new and used snowmobiling clothes and gear. There was also free popcorn, as well as games and crafts for kids.

Laurie VanDamme, National Snowmobile Day Event Coordinator, said her favorite part was bringing people together who enjoy snowmobiling.

“We’re pretty much one of the number one spots to ride snowmobiles in the Midwest. Right here in our little town, all of our trails go north, south, east, and west. We have fabulous groom trails. It brings a lot of money into the economy. Snowmobiling is big,” VanDamme said.

Club members presented VanDamme with a surprise pink sled as a thank-you for all she does for the club. The sled is pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

