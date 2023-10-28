Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club celebrates National Snowmobile Day

This is the second annual National Snowmobile Day.
This is the second annual National Snowmobile Day.(WLUC)
By Audrey Stetson
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Snowmobile enthusiasts celebrated National Snowmobile Day Saturday.

This is the Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club’s second year hosting the celebration. There were vendors selling new and used snowmobiling clothes and gear. There was also free popcorn, as well as games and crafts for kids.

Laurie VanDamme, National Snowmobile Day Event Coordinator, said her favorite part was bringing people together who enjoy snowmobiling.

“We’re pretty much one of the number one spots to ride snowmobiles in the Midwest. Right here in our little town, all of our trails go north, south, east, and west. We have fabulous groom trails. It brings a lot of money into the economy. Snowmobiling is big,” VanDamme said.

Club members presented VanDamme with a surprise pink sled as a thank-you for all she does for the club. The sled is pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 6:30 p.m. Marquette fire, police and UPHS EMS are at Jeffrey’s restaurant at the corner...
UPDATE: No one injured after structure fire at Jeffrey’s restaurant in Marquette
Delta County Fire
2 vehicles, boat ignite in Delta County structure fire
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Negaunee Miners
Negaunee Miners football hits the national spotlight on Today Show ahead of playoffs
Negaunee was featured on the Today Show’s “Friday Morning Lights” segment.
Negaunee celebrates Today Show appearance, prepares for hopeful playoff run

Latest News

Runners celebrated Halloween in costume.
Queen City Running Co. hosts 8th annual Trick-or-Trot
The Oscar G Johnson VA Medical Center hosted a drug take back event Friday.
VA Hospital opens drug take back box to public
On November 11, City of Menominee voters will decide if they want to keep the mayor they know...
Menominee mayoral election to take place Nov. 7
The board approved the resolution at a special meeting Friday.
Munising Marketplace and Fire Hall projects receive brownfield funding