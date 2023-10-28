Dickinson County students raise money and awareness for organ donations

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday was the last day for students’ penny wars at the DIISD Tech Center.

All week students have been donating money, trying to have their class come in first all while raising awareness for organ donations.

Students in Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) have also been competing to see how many people they can sign up to become organ donors.

“It is a really good charity because you don’t even think about the fact that you’re giving money and it’s so natural to be competitive between each of our classes,” said Catlyn Wetzel, DIISD senior.

A representative from Gift of Life came into the classroom this week to show students what harvested organs look like.

“It’s a really great way for kids to learn about it and we get to actually see exactly what they look like so, that’s super cool, and it’s also a great way for people to see that organ donation actually helps a lot more people than you would think of if you didn’t get the experience to see it or hear about HOSA,” said Finnley Lutz, HOSA president.

The students also saw presentations that showed the impact an organ donation can have on someone else’s life.

“It saves lots of lives and becoming one can make a big change in someone else’s life, we’ve watched a couple of videos about the impact it’s left on people’s lives and it’s very heartwarming,” said Hayden Johnson, DIISD senior.

Some of the students even signed up to be organ donors themselves.

“This year I signed up for organ donation because we actually do have a table here during HOSA week where you can sign up to be an organ donor and I guess I didn’t realize how many lives it does save,” Lutz said.

So far the students have raised more than $1,000 for Gift of Life.

The final totals won’t be known until Monday.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.