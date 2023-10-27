Wintry changeover with mixed snow and rain to shower the U.P. this weekend

Gusty winds, spotty rain and drizzle before snow enters the mix into the weekend.
Gusty winds, spotty rain and drizzle before snow enters the mix into the weekend.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A Midwestern system brings the last of scattered rain and a few thunderstorms east as it exits Upper Michigan Friday night. Then, a cold northwesterly wind rushes in to introduce accumulating autumn snow to some areas of the U.P. later this weekend -- chilly weather creeping in over the region ahead of Halloween.

A frosty end to October before a less snowy, seasonably mild start to November in the U.P.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain/snow west, scattered showers and few thunderstorms east; plus patchy fog and drizzle; blustery with westerly winds gusting over 25 mph (35+ mph in the Keweenaw Peninsula)

>Lows: Mid 20s to Mid 30s (colder interior west)

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with spotty rain/snow showers, picking up in the evening; northwest winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: 30s West / 40s East

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow showers; north winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: 30s/40

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts, mixed rain/snow farther east; cold with northwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday, Halloween: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers west, rain/snow mix east; cold with westerly winds 5-15 mph

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday, Nov. 1: Mostly cloudy with snow showers early then becoming mostly sunny; cold

>Highs: 30s/40

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated rain/snow showers; seasonably cool

>Highs: 40

Friday: Increasing clouds with rain/snow showers north, rain south; seasonal temperatures and breezy with southwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 40s

