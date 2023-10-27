Wintry changeover with mixed snow and rain to shower the U.P. this weekend

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A Midwestern system brings the last of scattered rain and a few thunderstorms east as it exits Upper Michigan Friday night. Then, a cold northwesterly wind rushes in to introduce accumulating autumn snow to some areas of the U.P. later this weekend -- chilly weather creeping in over the region ahead of Halloween.

A frosty end to October before a less snowy, seasonably mild start to November in the U.P.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain/snow west, scattered showers and few thunderstorms east; plus patchy fog and drizzle; blustery with westerly winds gusting over 25 mph (35+ mph in the Keweenaw Peninsula)

>Lows: Mid 20s to Mid 30s (colder interior west)

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with spotty rain/snow showers, picking up in the evening; northwest winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: 30s West / 40s East

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow showers; north winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: 30s/40

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts, mixed rain/snow farther east; cold with northwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday, Halloween: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers west, rain/snow mix east; cold with westerly winds 5-15 mph

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday, Nov. 1: Mostly cloudy with snow showers early then becoming mostly sunny; cold

>Highs: 30s/40

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated rain/snow showers; seasonably cool

>Highs: 40

Friday: Increasing clouds with rain/snow showers north, rain south; seasonal temperatures and breezy with southwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 40s

