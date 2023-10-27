WestPAC conference announces postseason volleyball honors

Michigan high school volleyball playoffs begin next week.
WestPAC conference announces postseason volleyball honors, Kingsford volleyball tops Houghton
By Kevin McNulty
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, the WestPAC conference announced its all-conference awardees in volleyball. Here is the full list of players honored:

All-WestPAC First Team

Allie Bjorn, Calumet

Ashley Bell, Negaunee

Brielle Kero, Hancock

Brooke Koskela, Hancock

Brynn Arko, Houghton

Caitlyn Strom, Calumet

Clea Ollanketo, Houghton

Danica Shamion, West Iron County

Jackie Kiilunen, Calumet

Laney Johnson, Houghton

All-WestPAC Second Team

Addison Morton, Ishpeming

Danica Ryynanen, Houghton

Ella Storm, Hancock

Haiden Gill, West Iron County

Lana Aho, Hancock

Lily De Sousa, West Iron County

Maddie Torola, Calumet

Megan Marta, Westwood

Mya Hemmer, Ishpeming

Riley Hanner, Negaunee

Sophia Neves, Houghton

WestPAC Individual Awards

Player of the Year - Laina Kariniemi, Calumet

Defensive Specialist of the Year - Marisa Hird, Negaunee

Coach of the Year - Kate Bonacorsi, Calumet

