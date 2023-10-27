WestPAC conference announces postseason volleyball honors
Michigan high school volleyball playoffs begin next week.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, the WestPAC conference announced its all-conference awardees in volleyball. Here is the full list of players honored:
All-WestPAC First Team
Allie Bjorn, Calumet
Ashley Bell, Negaunee
Brielle Kero, Hancock
Brooke Koskela, Hancock
Brynn Arko, Houghton
Caitlyn Strom, Calumet
Clea Ollanketo, Houghton
Danica Shamion, West Iron County
Jackie Kiilunen, Calumet
Laney Johnson, Houghton
All-WestPAC Second Team
Addison Morton, Ishpeming
Danica Ryynanen, Houghton
Ella Storm, Hancock
Haiden Gill, West Iron County
Lana Aho, Hancock
Lily De Sousa, West Iron County
Maddie Torola, Calumet
Megan Marta, Westwood
Mya Hemmer, Ishpeming
Riley Hanner, Negaunee
Sophia Neves, Houghton
WestPAC Individual Awards
Player of the Year - Laina Kariniemi, Calumet
Defensive Specialist of the Year - Marisa Hird, Negaunee
Coach of the Year - Kate Bonacorsi, Calumet
