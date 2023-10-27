UP Open Invitational Charity Ping Pong Tournament to raise money for youth nonprofit

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second U.P. Open Invitational Charity Ping Pong Tournament is happening Friday.

The tournament is at Marquette Mountain and has 32 teams participating. All of the money raised from the event will go to the U.P. nonprofit “Start the Cycle.”

The grand prize for the event is $2,000 with other gifts donated from local businesses up for grabs. Event Coordinator Brandon Sayen for the event says this is not an event you will want to miss.

“There is going to be giveaways from all the breweries and the dispensaries. There’s going to be lots of stickers and knickknacks and hats and stuff like that being given away. So if you come you stand to leave with something. The more people that come out here the merrier, you know, every dollar that gets raised makes an impact for the program and we’re very excited about that,” Sayen said.

The free event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Marquette Mountain is matching the money raised from the tournament.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.