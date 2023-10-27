UP Open Invitational Charity Ping Pong Tournament to raise money for youth nonprofit

The tournament will have live play-by-play, a band and a DJ from Double Trouble Entertainment.
The tournament will have live play-by-play, a band and a DJ from Double Trouble Entertainment.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second U.P. Open Invitational Charity Ping Pong Tournament is happening Friday.

The tournament is at Marquette Mountain and has 32 teams participating. All of the money raised from the event will go to the U.P. nonprofit “Start the Cycle.”

The grand prize for the event is $2,000 with other gifts donated from local businesses up for grabs. Event Coordinator Brandon Sayen for the event says this is not an event you will want to miss.

“There is going to be giveaways from all the breweries and the dispensaries. There’s going to be lots of stickers and knickknacks and hats and stuff like that being given away. So if you come you stand to leave with something. The more people that come out here the merrier, you know, every dollar that gets raised makes an impact for the program and we’re very excited about that,” Sayen said.

The free event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Marquette Mountain is matching the money raised from the tournament.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 6:30 p.m. Marquette fire, police and UPHS EMS are at Jeffrey’s restaurant at the corner...
UPDATE: No one injured after structure fire at Jeffrey’s restaurant in Marquette
UPHS Market President, CEO to step away from role late November
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Judges in a case decide the ultimate sentence in a CSC case or if a plea agreement is accepted.
TV6 investigates Child Sexual Conduct crimes: How sentences, plea agreements are decided
Prosecutor Matt Wiese was appointed to 25th Circuit Court Judge.
Marquette County Prosecutor appointed to 25th Circuit Court Judge

Latest News

This is Panther Patrol's first year at Cherry Creek.
Cherry Creek Elementary School holds Panther Patrol meeting
Marquette Lions Club wants to encourage literacy and volunteering.
Marquette Lions Club gifts dictionaries to elementary kids
Gavel on sounding block
Jury trial finds Detour Village man guilty of sexually assaulting minor over course of 7 years
A Foggy Cloud Lake // Cloud Lake of Porcupine Mountain State Park in Michigan’s upper peninsula...
The Nature Conservancy announces 2023 Michigan Photo Contest winners
Faculty and researchers from both universities held sessions focusing on topics such as AI, and...
Michigan Tech, Michigan State University meet for health technology symposium