Strega Nonna throws Halloween Party

The evening featured a five-course Halloween-focused dinner and a drag show put on by Queen City Drag Entertainment & Co(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Strega Nonna in Negaunee embraced the spooky spirit at its Halloween Party on Thursday.

The evening featured a five-course Halloween-focused dinner and a drag show put on by Queen City Drag Entertainment & Co. The night closed with a post-show dance party and witch costume contest, the winner of which received a secret prize.

Rachael Grossman, the ‘Strega Nonna’ of Strega Nonna, said the party is going to provide some much-needed fun.

“We need a little fun in October. I mean it’s cold out and rainy. We need an excuse to have fun and get dressed up and a drag show just provides that much more joy for everyone,” said Grossman.

Justin Case, Queen City Drag Entertainment founder, said the best part about the show is the community.

“Being community-involved, it’s the reaction to people and the involvement,” said Case. “[Drag] pushes some boundaries, and it welcomes all people. It doesn’t matter how old or how young, that’s the best part.”

View upcoming Strega Nonna events on their website.

