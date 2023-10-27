Project Jade hosts charity hockey game

Project Jade's second annual charity hockey game(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Project Jade hosted its second annual charity hockey game on Thursday.

The 906 Miners took on the IBEW electricians’ union at Lakeview Arena in Marquette. There were also games like Chuck a Puck and a raffle.

All proceeds from the game went to Project Jade. The nonprofit donates communication boards to schools, hospitals and parks nationwide so that children with special needs can better communicate with their peers.

Project Jade says it has no plans to stop the annual hockey game.

“This is our only big fundraiser every year,” said Sarah Foster, Project Jade CEO. “We’re going to keep doing the hockey game. It’s really a big part of how we keep the boards going every year.”

Project Jade estimates that it raised about $10,000 on Thursday.

