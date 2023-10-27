NMU Students’ Art Gallery hosts pop-up art shop

The SAG organizes two pop-up art shops every semester made up of only NMU students
By Terese Ledy
Published: Oct. 26, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s Students’ Art Gallery (SAG) hosted a pop-up art shop at the Ore Dock Brewing Company on Thursday.

The SAG organizes two pop-up art shops every semester made up of only NMU students. Caleb Sobolewski, SAG social media manager, said similar events are more expensive and they normally take a commission, so this is more student friendly.

“It only costs a dollar for someone to enter, so it’s a really great first step for people who may not be ready for those bigger events yet,” said Sobolewski. “It’s also awesome because it’s just students. They’re not competing with the people who have been doing this for so many years and they’re professionals at it, so everyone is kind of learning and it’s a really fun learning experience.”

The next pop-up shop is on Monday, Nov. 27 at the Ore Dock Brewing Company.

