Negaunee Miners to face Grayling Vikings in 1st playoff game Friday night
The school’s football team and marching band were featured on the TODAY Show’s “Friday Morning Lights” segment.
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Miners varsity football team will take the field Friday evening to face the Grayling Vikings. The game will also initiate the playoff season.
TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson speaks with Negaunee High School Principal Andrew Brunette and Coach Paul Jacobson about the team’s progress over the season and what the playoff means to the community.
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.