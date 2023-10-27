Negaunee Miners to face Grayling Vikings in 1st playoff game Friday night

The school’s football team and marching band were featured on the TODAY Show’s “Friday Morning Lights” segment.
Negaunee Miners take to Miners Stadium to play the Grayling Vikings Friday night.
Negaunee Miners take to Miners Stadium to play the Grayling Vikings Friday night.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Miners varsity football team will take the field Friday evening to face the Grayling Vikings. The game will also initiate the playoff season.

TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson speaks with Negaunee High School Principal Andrew Brunette and Coach Paul Jacobson about the team’s progress over the season and what the playoff means to the community.

TV6's Elizabeth Peterson talks with Negaunee High School Principal Andrew Brunette ahead of the Miners' playoff against Grayling.
Coach Paul Jacobson of the Negaunee Miners talks with Elizabeth Peterson about what to expect from Friday's playoff.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 6:30 p.m. Marquette fire, police and UPHS EMS are at Jeffrey’s restaurant at the corner...
UPDATE: No one injured after structure fire at Jeffrey’s restaurant in Marquette
UPHS Market President, CEO to step away from role late November
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Judges in a case decide the ultimate sentence in a CSC case or if a plea agreement is accepted.
TV6 investigates Child Sexual Conduct crimes: How sentences, plea agreements are decided
Prosecutor Matt Wiese was appointed to 25th Circuit Court Judge.
Marquette County Prosecutor appointed to 25th Circuit Court Judge

Latest News

Gavel on sounding block
Jury trial finds Detour Village man guilty of sexually assaulting minor over course of 7 years
A Foggy Cloud Lake // Cloud Lake of Porcupine Mountain State Park in Michigan’s upper peninsula...
The Nature Conservancy announces 2023 Michigan Photo Contest winners
Faculty and researchers from both universities held sessions focusing on topics such as AI, and...
Michigan Tech, Michigan State University meet for health technology symposium
Community members can donate at Peter White Public Library, Carnegie Public Library, Munising...
‘Gift of Reading’ book drive coming to Marquette, Alger counties
Delta County Fire
2 vehicles, boat ignite in Delta County structure fire