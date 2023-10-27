Negaunee celebrates Today Show appearance, prepares for hopeful playoff run

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee students cheered on their football team on the national stage Friday. The proud student body showed America what it means to be a “Miner.”

“The definition of a Miner is hardworking, grab your lunchbox and go to work type mentality, and we feel that is what we have. Not only with our athletic teams but our entire student body as a whole. I was born and raised here. I am so proud to be from here and I am honored to work for our district. It is a great place to be,” said Dan Skewis, Negaunee Public Schools superintendent.

Negaunee was featured on the Today Show’s “Friday Morning Lights” segment. 900 middle and high school students hyped up America’s morning with a taste of the U.P. The miners were in the spotlight after finishing as a runner-up in the state finals last year.

“Well, we went to Ford Field last year and that was really fun. I feel like we got the national recognition locally, but this shows it to everyone that a small school like us could get there,” said Courtney Beckman, Negaunee HS Senior Cheerleader.

The high school football postseason begins Friday, and the Miners look forward to capitalizing on Friday’s festivities.

“I never expected that we would reach the state finals last year and the Today Show. It’s really cool to see. I want to live in the moment and soak it in while I can,” said James Thomson, Negaunee HS Senior fullback and free safety.

The Negaunee community is ready to support their miners on another hopeful playoff run.

“The community is great. We are always coming together to do great things. Obviously, our football team is really good, and it is awesome to be a part of,” said Seere Helms-Gleason, Negaunee HS senior.

The Miners will kick off their playoff run Friday against Grayling. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Miners Stadium.

