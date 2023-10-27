The Nature Conservancy announces 2023 Michigan Photo Contest winners

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Nature Conservancy in Michigan announced the winners of the 2023 local Photo Contest.

The grand prize photo was taken by Chong Q Wu and it was called “A Foggy Cloud Lake”. It portrayed a blanket of fog overtop Lake of the Clouds in the Porcupine Mountains.

The judges said in a press release that they found it to be “filled with interest, beautiful light and colors and it’s very inviting”.

Other winning photos featured a close-up image of a hummingbird, a drone shot of a pair of kayaks and another of an eagle flying over frozen water and a waterfall.

Autumn McGowan, TNC in Michigan conservation fellow, said you see that the subjects of the photos are something that should be protected, restored and conserved.

“The photo contest is really a creative way to highlight the fact that nature is worth protecting and restoring,” said McGowan. “A lot of these pictures tell beautiful stories of just Michigan’s landscape, its nature, its people, its flora and fauna, but also they have conservation stories with them as well.”

The grand prize was a $300 gift card to an outdoor retailer, and category winner prizes were $150 gift cards.

