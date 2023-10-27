The Nature Conservancy announces 2023 Michigan Photo Contest winners

A Foggy Cloud Lake // Cloud Lake of Porcupine Mountain State Park in Michigan’s upper peninsula...
A Foggy Cloud Lake // Cloud Lake of Porcupine Mountain State Park in Michigan’s upper peninsula has it’s unique appeals especially in the fall.. . The morning clouds over the lake give proof to the namesake of the lake.(ChongQing Wu | ChongQing Wu/TNC Photo Contest 2)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Nature Conservancy in Michigan announced the winners of the 2023 local Photo Contest.

The grand prize photo was taken by Chong Q Wu and it was called “A Foggy Cloud Lake”. It portrayed a blanket of fog overtop Lake of the Clouds in the Porcupine Mountains.

The judges said in a press release that they found it to be “filled with interest, beautiful light and colors and it’s very inviting”.

Other winning photos featured a close-up image of a hummingbird, a drone shot of a pair of kayaks and another of an eagle flying over frozen water and a waterfall.

Autumn McGowan, TNC in Michigan conservation fellow, said you see that the subjects of the photos are something that should be protected, restored and conserved.

“The photo contest is really a creative way to highlight the fact that nature is worth protecting and restoring,” said McGowan. “A lot of these pictures tell beautiful stories of just Michigan’s landscape, its nature, its people, its flora and fauna, but also they have conservation stories with them as well.”

The grand prize was a $300 gift card to an outdoor retailer, and category winner prizes were $150 gift cards.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 6:30 p.m. Marquette fire, police and UPHS EMS are at Jeffrey’s restaurant at the corner...
UPDATE: No one injured after structure fire at Jeffrey’s restaurant in Marquette
UPHS Market President, CEO to step away from role late November
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Judges in a case decide the ultimate sentence in a CSC case or if a plea agreement is accepted.
TV6 investigates Child Sexual Conduct crimes: How sentences, plea agreements are decided
Prosecutor Matt Wiese was appointed to 25th Circuit Court Judge.
Marquette County Prosecutor appointed to 25th Circuit Court Judge

Latest News

Gusty winds, spotty rain and drizzle before snow enters the mix into the weekend.
Wintry changeover with mixed snow and rain to shower the U.P. this weekend
This is Panther Patrol's first year at Cherry Creek.
Cherry Creek Elementary School holds Panther Patrol meeting
Marquette Lions Club wants to encourage literacy and volunteering.
Marquette Lions Club gifts dictionaries to elementary kids
Gavel on sounding block
Jury trial finds Detour Village man guilty of sexually assaulting minor over course of 7 years