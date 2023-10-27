Marquette Lions Club gifts dictionaries to elementary kids

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Lions Club gave out dictionaries to students at Sandy Knoll Elementary School on Friday.

Organizers said the Lions Club wants to encourage literacy and volunteering. Members of the club presented paper dictionaries to the kids and explained how to use them.

Elizabeth Sabin, a third-grade teacher, said it’s important to foster a love for learning in the more old-fashioned way.

“We’ve been studying geography, and randomly on our way back to the classroom, one of my students was like, ‘Ms. Sabin! I just found the word equator!’ It was just so cool to see that they’re already engaged and actively excited about new words and how they can incorporate that into other learning and that kind of thing,” Sabin explained.

Sabin said it’s good for students to actively see volunteers helping out in the community.

She also said the dictionaries will help kids learn better English, spelling and how to use bigger words.

