Jury trial finds Detour Village man guilty of sexually assaulting minor over course of 7 years

By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Detour Village man was found guilty by a jury in Chippewa County Circuit Court Friday for sexually assaulting a minor over the course of several years.

Ronald Charles Goetz, 58, was extradited from the state of South Carolina in 2019 and was brought to trial this month. He was convicted by jury trial of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of first-degree conspiracy to commit criminal sexual conduct. 

During the trial, the victim testified to the assaults that spanned seven years. According to Chippewa County Prosecutor Robert Stratton, it took the victim five years before coming forward to report what had happened.

“The courage and composure demonstrated by the victim on the stand was impressive,” Stratton said in his Friday press release.  “Sexual assault is a deeply personal violation, and reliving it in the pressure of a courtroom while 12 strangers watch and listen can be extremely difficult.  In this case, the victim powered through the testimony explaining the depth of depravity exhibited by the defendant over a span of years.”

The case was investigated by Detective Douglas Mitchell of the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and presented to the jury by Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jillian Sadler.  Eleven witnesses, including law enforcement, community members, and mental health service providers testified.  Ultimately, the case was turned over to 12 jurors who found that all counts had been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

“All too often when someone is charged with sexual assault, we hear phrases uttered such as: ‘I can’t believe he would do something like that’ or that doesn’t sound like something he would do’,” Stratton said. “What a person does behind closed doors – especially in their bedroom – is not something that they advertise to the world.  Most people present a certain face to the world, while also maintaining a private life.  We cannot guess from the outside what is happening in private.  This case highlights that fact.”

The Chippewa County Prosecutor’s Office and Sheriff’s Office thank each of the witnesses who came forward to hold Mr. Goetz responsible for his actions.  They also thank each member of the jury who sat through trial. 

