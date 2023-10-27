Ishpeming water infrastructure project moves forward with $20M in funding

Ishpeming City Hall sign
Ishpeming City Hall sign(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming will soon be renovating many of its old water mains.

The city received $20 million in funding from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) for water infrastructure projects.

Half of it is a grant and the other half will be a 2% loan. Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini said about 30,000 feet of water pipe will be replaced with this funding.

Cugini adds that Ishpeming received the funding because of the outcry of public comment to the state.

“If we didn’t get this funding at all, it would have been wholly funded by the residents of Ishpeming, and probably at a higher rate. This is great. We don’t have to pay for half, and we are going to get it at a much lower rate than we could for the other half,” Cugini said.

Cugini said construction is expected to start in the spring of 2025. Between now and then, the city needs to solicit bids and choose which pipes will be replaced.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 6:30 p.m. Marquette fire, police and UPHS EMS are at Jeffrey’s restaurant at the corner...
UPDATE: No one injured after structure fire at Jeffrey’s restaurant in Marquette
UPHS Market President, CEO to step away from role late November
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Judges in a case decide the ultimate sentence in a CSC case or if a plea agreement is accepted.
TV6 investigates Child Sexual Conduct crimes: How sentences, plea agreements are decided
Prosecutor Matt Wiese was appointed to 25th Circuit Court Judge.
Marquette County Prosecutor appointed to 25th Circuit Court Judge

Latest News

Gavel on sounding block
Jury trial finds Detour Village man guilty of sexually assaulting minor over course of 7 years
A Foggy Cloud Lake // Cloud Lake of Porcupine Mountain State Park in Michigan’s upper peninsula...
The Nature Conservancy announces 2023 Michigan Photo Contest winners
Faculty and researchers from both universities held sessions focusing on topics such as AI, and...
Michigan Tech, Michigan State University meet for health technology symposium
Community members can donate at Peter White Public Library, Carnegie Public Library, Munising...
‘Gift of Reading’ book drive coming to Marquette, Alger counties
Delta County Fire
2 vehicles, boat ignite in Delta County structure fire