Ishpeming water infrastructure project moves forward with $20M in funding

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming will soon be renovating many of its old water mains.

The city received $20 million in funding from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) for water infrastructure projects.

Half of it is a grant and the other half will be a 2% loan. Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini said about 30,000 feet of water pipe will be replaced with this funding.

Cugini adds that Ishpeming received the funding because of the outcry of public comment to the state.

“If we didn’t get this funding at all, it would have been wholly funded by the residents of Ishpeming, and probably at a higher rate. This is great. We don’t have to pay for half, and we are going to get it at a much lower rate than we could for the other half,” Cugini said.

Cugini said construction is expected to start in the spring of 2025. Between now and then, the city needs to solicit bids and choose which pipes will be replaced.

