‘Gift of Reading’ book drive coming to Marquette, Alger counties

Community members can donate at Peter White Public Library, Carnegie Public Library, Munising Public Library and Snowbound books.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette-Alger Reading Council is giving the gift of new books for the holidays.

The Gift of Reading book drive has been providing kids with books for many years.

Interested families can check their kids’ schools for donation boxes. Community members can donate at Peter White Public Library, Carnegie Public Library, Munising Public Library and Snowbound books.

Michelle Peace, Ishpeming E.L.A. Title I teacher, said reading as a kid helps develop a love of learning as they get older.

“As early as preschool and even younger it’s important for students to start reading to develop those language skills and vocabulary skills and as they get older it does help spark that creativity in them for their own writing and kind of gives them something to think about,” said Peace.

Three Ishpeming students, Frankie Stetson, Lillian Tomasi and Savanah Hoog, said you should donate to give little kids a chance to read.

“As someone who liked to read as a child and still really enjoys reading now, I think reading is a really important fundamental skill for children and I think that every child deserves to read,” said Tomasi.

Stetson said, “Reading is very important for kids and it’s a good hobby instead of sitting on a screen. It helps you learn and get more vocabulary.”

Hoog said it helps with creativity.

“Every kid really needs a chance to read,” said Hoog. “As someone who really likes to read, it’s just a fun experience and it can take you to a whole different world.”

The book drop boxes will be out from November 1 to December 6.

