Drifa Brewing Company celebrates 4 years in business

The event featured live music, s’mores and beer.
The event featured live music, s’mores and beer.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Drifa Brewing Company in South Marquette is celebrating four years in business.

Drifa hosted an anniversary party with live music, s’mores and beer on Friday.

Drifa also celebrated the brewery remaining cooperatively owned.

Drifa Brewing Company is Michigan’s first cooperatively owned craft brewery, and it’s one of a small number of co-ops around the country.

Savannah Miles, Drifa Brewing Company general manager, said the brewery was for sale earlier in the year, but they decided to wait and now it’s back and better than ever.

“It’s also the celebration of our continuation as a co-op and we kind of had a rough start of the whole thing, just because we started in the winter before COVID, so it’s kind of a big deal for us, to make it to four years,” said Miles.

Miles said they’re still accepting lifetime members.

It’s $149 to join, and it comes with perks including discounted beer.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 6:30 p.m. Marquette fire, police and UPHS EMS are at Jeffrey’s restaurant at the corner...
UPDATE: No one injured after structure fire at Jeffrey’s restaurant in Marquette
UPHS Market President, CEO to step away from role late November
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Judges in a case decide the ultimate sentence in a CSC case or if a plea agreement is accepted.
TV6 investigates Child Sexual Conduct crimes: How sentences, plea agreements are decided
Prosecutor Matt Wiese was appointed to 25th Circuit Court Judge.
Marquette County Prosecutor appointed to 25th Circuit Court Judge

Latest News

Gusty winds, spotty rain and drizzle before snow enters the mix into the weekend.
Wintry changeover with mixed snow and rain to shower the U.P. this weekend
Gusty winds, spotty rain and drizzle before snow enters the mix into the weekend.
Wintry changeover with mixed snow and rain to shower the U.P. this weekend
This is Panther Patrol's first year at Cherry Creek.
Cherry Creek Elementary School holds Panther Patrol meeting
Marquette Lions Club wants to encourage literacy and volunteering.
Marquette Lions Club gifts dictionaries to elementary kids
Gavel on sounding block
Jury trial finds Detour Village man guilty of sexually assaulting minor over course of 7 years