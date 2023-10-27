Drifa Brewing Company celebrates 4 years in business

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Drifa Brewing Company in South Marquette is celebrating four years in business.

Drifa hosted an anniversary party with live music, s’mores and beer on Friday.

Drifa also celebrated the brewery remaining cooperatively owned.

Drifa Brewing Company is Michigan’s first cooperatively owned craft brewery, and it’s one of a small number of co-ops around the country.

Savannah Miles, Drifa Brewing Company general manager, said the brewery was for sale earlier in the year, but they decided to wait and now it’s back and better than ever.

“It’s also the celebration of our continuation as a co-op and we kind of had a rough start of the whole thing, just because we started in the winter before COVID, so it’s kind of a big deal for us, to make it to four years,” said Miles.

Miles said they’re still accepting lifetime members.

It’s $149 to join, and it comes with perks including discounted beer.

