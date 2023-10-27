Chocolay Township Lions Club expecting large turnout for annual Halloween Party

(WLUC) - The Chocolay Lions Club is getting ready for its annual Halloween Party on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Lions Club members said the party will be at Cherry Creek Elementary in Harvey with games, prizes and more. They also said the Northern Michigan University hockey players will be there to take photos with the kids.

Pete LaRue, club president, said the decades-old event has once again found a way to fit multiple activities into a two-hour party.

“The kids come in and we give them a bag of candy and then they go throughout the gym and there are sixteen games with prizes on them,” said LaRue. “We serve hotdogs with chocolate milk, water, pop, and coffee, and it’s all free of charge.”

LaRue said the club is expecting around 350 to 400 kids to show up on Tuesday. He also added that all the money collected helps the club pay for events like the Halloween party.

For more information about the party or the Chocolay Lions Club click here or call 906-228-6656.

