Cherry Creek Elementary School holds Panther Patrol meeting

This is Panther Patrol's first year at Cherry Creek.
This is Panther Patrol's first year at Cherry Creek.(WLUC)
By Audrey Stetson
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Cherry Creek Elementary School served others in the lunch room on Friday.

Students who participated are in a group called Panther Patrol. Fifth-graders in the group are selected through an application process to serve the school in different leadership roles.

Friday’s lunch meeting was sponsored by Third Coast Pizzeria.

Shelly Vold, a fifth-grade teacher, said this group has had a positive impact on the school.

“We’ve just seen such an increase in engagement and participation with our students, and they want to do a good job,” Vold said.

One student said she volunteers in the cafeteria in the mornings. Other Panther Patrol members serve as greeters and assistants and also help with bus lines.

Vold said they hope to continue to find local businesses to support Panther Patrol through sponsorship of lunches twice a month.

