Business professionals learn keys to success at Connect Marquette Conference

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of business professionals learned the keys to success from veteran business leaders on Friday.

The annual Connect Marquette Conference trained U.P. professionals how to innovate and excel in the workforce. The organization’s President and Conference Chair Krystina Gwinn said this year’s theme is embracing change in transformation.

“Each different speaker is kind of touching on different aspects of change so earlier this morning we had more about personal change and changing your community,” Gwinn said. “Right now, our panel is talking about transforming workplace culture so there is a wide variety of topics and hopefully, everyone will take a little bit of something home today.”

Gwinn said those in attendance included a variety of employees of local businesses, NMU students and business owners. Gwinn explained that one of the panelists speaking about change was Calumet Electronics Vice President Todd Brassard.

Brassard noted that understanding culture in the workplace is key to success.

“So much of this is about just having respect for each other and being able to communicate and be transparent be a little empathetic for the people and work with all types of people and find your common causes and just make a little progress in life,” Brassard said.

Brassard said conferences like this give these business professionals an advantage.

“If you’re here today it’s because you want to improve and you want to be better and you want to be part of something better and so these types of organizations are self-organized,” said Brassard. “It’s just perfect for people that are here today, and they want to grow, and they want to learn.”

The conference featured breakout sessions, a keynote speaker and time for networking.

All organizers said they hoped all attendees could apply something they learned from Friday’s conference in their work lives.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.