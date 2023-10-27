Berry Events Center rink renovation reduction is complete

The Berry Events center is now 94 feet wide.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Half of Northern Michigan Universities Berry Events Center renovations are finished just in time for hockey season.

The school staff said the 6.5 million dollar project reduced the rink’s size from 100 feet wide to 94 feet wide. NMU Director of Athletics Rick Comley said the rink renovations are great for NMU’s hockey team.

“The Olympic-size ice has always been a challenge, the narrower ice is more attractive to incoming players it adds two things to the sport of Hockey more contact, and more goals and those are two things that hockey fans like,” Comley said.

Comley adds that crews also replaced the rink refrigeration system for the ice, and all that remains are three chillers that will be installed this summer.

