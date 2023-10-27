An early voting pilot program coming to Marquette City

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Election season is around the corner and now you can head to the polls early in Michigan.

Marquette City Clerk, Kyle Whitney, joins Pavlina Osta to explain the process.

The City of Marquette will have early voting available for every voter at The Peter White Public Library from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. November 2nd through November 5th.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7 and all normal in-person precincts will be open and staffed.

You can register to vote at your local clerk’s office or mi.gov/vote

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.