An early voting pilot program coming to Marquette City

By Pavlina Osta
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Election season is around the corner and now you can head to the polls early in Michigan.

Marquette City Clerk, Kyle Whitney, joins Pavlina Osta to explain the process.

The City of Marquette will have early voting available for every voter at The Peter White Public Library from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. November 2nd through November 5th.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7 and all normal in-person precincts will be open and staffed.

You can register to vote at your local clerk’s office or mi.gov/vote

