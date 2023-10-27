2 vehicles, boat ignite in Delta County structure fire

WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba Department of Public Safety responded to a fire in Delta County Thursday night.

At 11:19 p.m., responders were dispatched to 4953 Danforth Road in Wells Township for a fully engulfed structure fire.

According to investigators, officers arrived on the scene to find the detached garage on fire, which ignited two vehicles and a boat on the property.

Crews remained at the location for two hours and firefighters were able to salvage some property. No injuries have been reported.

Escanaba Department of Public Safety was assisted by Delta County Central Dispatch, Escanaba Township Volunteer Fire Department, Delta County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police, DTE and UPPCO.

