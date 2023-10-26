WestPAC, Great Lakes 8 West conferences announce postseason football honors

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, the WestPAC and Great Lakes 8 West conferences announced their all-conference awardees in football.

WestPAC - Copper Division

Offensive Player of the Year - Eli Rouse, Kingsford

Defensive Player of the Year - Noah Johnson, Kingsford

Defensive Player of the Year - Alan Bjorn, Calumet

Lineman of the Year - Vinny Howes, Gladstone

Special Teams Player of the Year - Kai Lacar, Negaunee

Special Teams Player of the Year - Landon Bardowski, Menominee

Coach of the Year - Mark Novara, Kingsford

WestPAC - Iron Division

Offensive Player of the Year - Luke Wolfe, Iron Mountain

Defensive Player of the Year - Alec Haferkorn, Iron Mountain

Lineman of the Year - Connor Owens, Iron Mountain

Special Teams Player of the Year - Matthew Colavecchi, Iron Mountain

Coach of the Year - Robin Marttila, Iron Mountain

Great Lakes 8 West

Offensive Player of the Year - Danny Marcotte, Lake Linden-Hubbell

Defensive Player of the Year - Ian Popp, Norway

All-Conference Special Teams - Dietrich Rasner, Forest Park

All-Conference Special Teams - Gabe Quevedo, Forest Park

All-Conference Special Teams - Wyatt Spade, Norway

Coach of the Year - Brett Gervais, Lake Linden-Hubbell

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.