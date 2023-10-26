WestPAC, Great Lakes 8 West conferences announce postseason football honors
Michigan high school football playoffs begin on Friday, Oct. 27.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, the WestPAC and Great Lakes 8 West conferences announced their all-conference awardees in football.
WestPAC - Copper Division
Offensive Player of the Year - Eli Rouse, Kingsford
Defensive Player of the Year - Noah Johnson, Kingsford
Defensive Player of the Year - Alan Bjorn, Calumet
Lineman of the Year - Vinny Howes, Gladstone
Special Teams Player of the Year - Kai Lacar, Negaunee
Special Teams Player of the Year - Landon Bardowski, Menominee
Coach of the Year - Mark Novara, Kingsford
WestPAC - Iron Division
Offensive Player of the Year - Luke Wolfe, Iron Mountain
Defensive Player of the Year - Alec Haferkorn, Iron Mountain
Lineman of the Year - Connor Owens, Iron Mountain
Special Teams Player of the Year - Matthew Colavecchi, Iron Mountain
Coach of the Year - Robin Marttila, Iron Mountain
Great Lakes 8 West
Offensive Player of the Year - Danny Marcotte, Lake Linden-Hubbell
Defensive Player of the Year - Ian Popp, Norway
All-Conference Special Teams - Dietrich Rasner, Forest Park
All-Conference Special Teams - Gabe Quevedo, Forest Park
All-Conference Special Teams - Wyatt Spade, Norway
Coach of the Year - Brett Gervais, Lake Linden-Hubbell
