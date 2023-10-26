WATCH: NICE Community Schools students prepare haunted trail

By Molly Birch
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday, we take an in-depth look at how police take a proactive approach to criminal sexual conduct cases, a student organization at NMU is hosting a Halloween concert featuring bands from the U.P. and across the nation and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Oct. 25, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page, the TV6 & Fox UP YouTube Channel or click here.

