Upper Michigan Today is All Booked UP; Marquette teacher publishes first novel

Upper Michigan Today Wednesday, October 25
Adam Dompierre joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Adam Dompierre joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bothwell Middle School Teacher Adam Dompierre has added a new title to his resume: published author.

His debut novel “Wild Bolts Electric” was six years in the making and hard copies are available now.

He stopped by Upper Michigan Today during October’s ‘All Booked UP’ chat to talk about the publication process and to join UMT’s friends from the Peter White Public Library in playing literary games.

First, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share stories of the day.

The Peter White Public Library’s Marty Achatz and Amanda Pierce join Elizabeth and Tia to recap Grady Hendrix’s “How to Sell a Haunted House”...

...before revealing November’s All Booked UP read.

Tia and Elizabeth go head to head with their guests in a game of Literary Jeopardy.

Dompierre says perseverance and not letting rejection get to him was the key to seeing out the publication of his novel, Wild Bolts Electric.

You can purchase the novel on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, or at www.adamdompierre.com.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6+ app.

