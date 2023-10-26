UP Wellness Task Force hosts forum, develops 90-day wellness plans

MARESA’s Director of Mental Health Services Jennifer Krzewina said the point of this meeting is to discuss wellness across the Upper Peninsula.
By Caden Meines
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nearly 60 educators, administrators and mental health professionals visited Marquette-Alger RESA on Thursday.

The U.P. Wellness Task Force, formerly known as the Youth Wellness Task Force, hosted a forum.

MARESA’s Director of Mental Health Services Jennifer Krzewina said the point of this meeting is to discuss wellness across the Upper Peninsula.

“Talk about being transparent with each other in the work we’re doing across the U.P. in relation to behavioral and mental health and physical health,” Krzewina said. “How we can break down silos and collaborate with each other to address the needs.”

Krzewina said the task force has been developing 90-day plans.

“It allows us to break into small task force groups and work on specific objectives to meet goals toward wellness,” Krzewina said. “If we have a group working on how to implement social and emotional learning in our local schools, they may meet every 90 days to talk about their progress.”

Krzewina said attendance for these task force meetings changes frequently. She emphasized that the U.P. Wellness Task Force wants to grow.

“We absolutely welcome anyone who has any concern about wellness, physical, emotional, behavioral wellness in our community,” Krzewina said. “Anyone, parents, professionals, students to join the task force at any time.”

The U.P. Wellness Task Force will meet again in 90 days and they’re planning on meeting somewhere outside of Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 6:30 p.m. Marquette fire, police and UPHS EMS are at Jeffrey’s restaurant at the corner...
UPDATE: No one injured after structure fire at Jeffrey’s restaurant in Marquette
UPHS Market President, CEO to step away from role late November
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Judges in a case decide the ultimate sentence in a CSC case or if a plea agreement is accepted.
TV6 investigates Child Sexual Conduct crimes: How sentences, plea agreements are decided
Prosecutor Matt Wiese was appointed to 25th Circuit Court Judge.
Marquette County Prosecutor appointed to 25th Circuit Court Judge

Latest News

A Foggy Cloud Lake // Cloud Lake of Porcupine Mountain State Park in Michigan’s upper peninsula...
The Nature Conservancy announces 2023 Michigan Photo Contest winners
Faculty and researchers from both universities held sessions focusing on topics such as AI, and...
Michigan Tech, Michigan State University meet for health technology symposium
Community members can donate at Peter White Public Library, Carnegie Public Library, Munising...
‘Gift of Reading’ book drive coming to Marquette, Alger counties
Delta County Fire
2 vehicles, boat ignite in Delta County structure fire
Delta County Fire
2 vehicles, boat ignite in Delta County structure fire