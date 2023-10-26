UP Wellness Task Force hosts forum, develops 90-day wellness plans

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nearly 60 educators, administrators and mental health professionals visited Marquette-Alger RESA on Thursday.

The U.P. Wellness Task Force, formerly known as the Youth Wellness Task Force, hosted a forum.

MARESA’s Director of Mental Health Services Jennifer Krzewina said the point of this meeting is to discuss wellness across the Upper Peninsula.

“Talk about being transparent with each other in the work we’re doing across the U.P. in relation to behavioral and mental health and physical health,” Krzewina said. “How we can break down silos and collaborate with each other to address the needs.”

Krzewina said the task force has been developing 90-day plans.

“It allows us to break into small task force groups and work on specific objectives to meet goals toward wellness,” Krzewina said. “If we have a group working on how to implement social and emotional learning in our local schools, they may meet every 90 days to talk about their progress.”

Krzewina said attendance for these task force meetings changes frequently. She emphasized that the U.P. Wellness Task Force wants to grow.

“We absolutely welcome anyone who has any concern about wellness, physical, emotional, behavioral wellness in our community,” Krzewina said. “Anyone, parents, professionals, students to join the task force at any time.”

The U.P. Wellness Task Force will meet again in 90 days and they’re planning on meeting somewhere outside of Marquette.

