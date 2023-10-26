UP labor unions host Trunk-or-Treat

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. labor unions got into the Halloween spirit on Thursday.

The Marquette/Alger Central Labor Council teamed up with USW 4950 and USW 4974 to host a Trunk-or-Treat event. Families donned their spookiest costumes and collected candy from union members. Organizers said turnout was good despite the gloomy weather.

The Marquette-Alger Community Labor Council says the event was a great way to meet members of the unions.

“These are our local labor affiliates,” said Rich Helgren, Marquette-Alger Community Labor Council chairperson. “They’re part of the community also. They’re your friends, neighbors, aunts, and uncles. [...] It’s just showing who we are. We might make you do a trick or a treat – you never know.”

This was the very first time these labor unions collaborated for Trunk-or-Treat.

