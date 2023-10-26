Tadych’s and Breitung Township first responders organize food drive

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Tadych’s Marketplace Foods in Iron Mountain is partnering with Breitung Township first responders to donate food to the Salvation Army’s food pantry.

Breitung Township Fire Department Lieutenant Ryan Sanders says the food drive is a way for community members to support each other.

“Times are hard around here and to find out they were hurting that bad, it’s kind of nice to help out,” said Sanders. “As a firefighter and EMT, you know, you help out in other ways but this is a nice way to help out and get more of the community involved.”

Canned meat, vegetables, and other non-perishable foods can be donated from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3.

Donation locations at the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Breitung Township Fire Department, Iron Mountain Police and Fire Departments, and Kingsford Public Safety Department will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Store Director John Gray says the holiday season can be hard on food pantries.

“We had the idea at the store that it would be kind of cool to do something for the community knowing how much the Salvation Army is struggling to keep their shelves filled, especially this time during the holidays,” said Gray.

Gray says food donations will be matched by Tadych’s owner Coborn’s.

“We want to try to help as much as we can,” said Gray. “Our ownership, which is Coborn’s out of Minnesota is also going to be matching whatever we raise from this food drive to help fill the shelves at the Salvation Army.”

Donations can be made at Tadych’s near the customer service center from 6:00 a.m. to close.

