Survivors of sexual assault, domestic abuse share their stories at ‘Remember Me: End the Silence, Stop the Violence’

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Survivors of sexual assault and domestic abuse shared their stories, their experiences and their hope for change at Bay College Tuesday night.

The “Remember Me: End the Silence, Stop the Violence” event was co-hosted by Tri-County Safe Harbor and Bay College.

LeeAnn Wilmoth spoke at the event. Wilmoth was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a co-worker in 2017 in the U.P.

“I think that the more we tell our story, the more people would be having the encouragement to tell their own,” she said. “And we can work together as a society to bring more awareness to this violence that’s not necessary and shouldn’t happen at all.”

Wilmoth told the crowd what happened during the four days she was held by her abuser and how she recovered and healed since then. She said she shares her story in hopes it will help other survivors.

“There’s survivors that think they’re alone, and they’re not,” Wilmoth said. “We are in this together, and if we can just simply share our story, then more people would come out and as a society, we would see this is a major problem.”

Tara Clark, a crisis advocate at Safe Harbor, survived 15 years of incestuous rape by her brother. Tonight was the first time she publicly shared her story.

“It is absolutely pivotal in this time in my life to share my story,” Clark said. “I want to reach those who feel powerless and out of control, so that they realize they can take that back and regain control of their life, no matter what they might be experiencing, whether it’s domestic or sexual violence.”

A candlelight vigil was held at the end of the night. Clark read out names of those who have lost their lives to sexual and domestic violence.

The last name read was Harley Corwin.

One in five women in the United States has been raped in their lifetime.

If you or someone you know needs help, call Safe Harbor’s 24/7 hotline at (906) 789-1166, the national hotline for sexual assault at 800-656-4678 or the national hotline for domestic violence at 800-799-7233.

