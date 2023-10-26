UPDATE: No one injured after structure fire at Jeffrey’s restaurant in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: We have updates on a structure fire reported Thursday evening at a Marquette restaurant.

The Marquette City Fire Department said they responded to Jeffrey’s Restaurant on McClellan Avenue for a structure fire around 6:30 p.m. Firefighters found the building filled with smoke and a fire in the kitchen area.

The fire was extinguished and firefighters searched for other fires in the building. No one was injured.

A Marquette City Fire Department investigator is determining the cause of the fire. The extent of the damage to the building is still unknown.

The Marquette City Fire Department was assisted by the Marquette Township Fire Department, Chocolay Township Fire Department, Marquette Police Department, UP Health System Marquette 141, the Marquette Board of Light and Power and Semco Gas Company.

Last published: Oct 26, 2023 8:49:15 PM

A structure fire was reported Thursday evening at a Marquette restaurant.

As of 6:30 p.m., Marquette Fire, Police and UP Health System EMS are at Jeffrey’s Restaurant at the corner of US-41 and McClellan Ave. in Marquette. Smoke could be seen coming from the roof and a vent over the kitchen. No flames were visible from across the road.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.