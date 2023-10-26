Researchers study at Harlow Creek to learn sea lamprey migration

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Research is being performed on sea lamprey in Marquette Township to find out where the population is moving and how it can be controlled.

Signs and buoys have been placed around Little Presque Isle to let people know there’s sea lamprey research underway. Over the next thirty days, researchers will be learning more about how sea lamprey migrate from Harlow Creek to Lake Superior.

University of Michigan-Flint professor Heather Dawson said a new form of technology will track the fish.

“We implant tags inside the sea lamprey and then we have these receivers that can receive the signal from the tags in the water. Once the animal swims near, that’ll give us some idea of some of their positioning as they’re moving through the system,” Dawson said.

The focus of this project is on the early stages of a lamprey’s life when they are parasites in fish like trout and whitefish. Sea Lamprey Control Program Supervisory Fish Biologist Matt Symbal said there is a lot to be discovered in the juvenile stage.

“So, we’re looking at the timing of the juveniles that are going to leave the system, if there’s any sort of refuge areas that they rest in, as they’re all migrating,” Symbal said.

Great Lakes Fishery Commission Deputy Executive Secretary Marc Garen said any tool to control lamprey is a vital one.

“We have a very active lamprey research program because we need to find every tool that we can to go after these sea lampreys and remove them from the Great Lakes,” Garen said. “But, we want to find new methods to do that so we can knock them back even further or even achieve more control with the same or fewer dollars.”

Dawson said if the lamprey survive and provide good data, this project can allow more methods for sea lamprey control.

