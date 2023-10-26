Pine Mountain Sport Shop to host ski swap

The Pine Mountain Sport Shop is hosting a ski swap on Nov. 4.
By Blake Rierson
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Many people in Dickinson County enjoy skiing, but the fun comes at a price.

Pine Mountain Sport Shop employee Richard Ring says the upcoming ski swap can lower the cost of entry for beginner skiers.

“The sport can be expensive, so if they come to the swap and find the right equipment it can save them a lot of money,” said Ring. “Helps them get started.”

The Pine Mountain Sport Shop is hosting a ski swap on Nov. 4. Skiers can drop off used equipment from 8:30 till 11 a.m. which will be priced and sold from noon till 1:30 p.m.

Pine Mountain Ski Team Head Coach John Bittinger says the team keeps 15% of the sales to help fund equipment and travel costs.

“Gates, for instance,” said Bittinger. “When you set a course for slalom it will be 40 gates. Well, each of those gates cost $50 and, in a season, we will probably break 20 to 30 of those. So, you can imagine the value of that goes up.”

Bittinger says youth equipment is always in high demand.

“It’s a big demand for junior snowboards, junior skis, junior boots, because that’s the one that the families who are just getting into skiing really want to find a good deal,” said Bittinger. “And there are really good deals at the ski swap.”

If the equipment sells, swappers can come back from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. to pick up a check.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

