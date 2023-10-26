NMU hosts drawing workshop with visiting artist Bill Thelen

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A visiting artist wants to get Marquette involved in one of his pieces.

Bill Thelen is an artist from North Carolina. His artwork is featured at the De Vos Art Museum at Northern Michigan University.

The artist hosted a collaborative drawing workshop on Thursday.

Using bingo markers, attendees could come in and draw pictures, which will all be used in a collaborative art piece.

Thelen said he wants attendees to realize you can make art without expensive equipment.

“I like to always use things that are around me, as that bingo marker was,” Thelen said. “It just makes such an amazing color and a statement through the use of the color, the dots, the lines that you can’t really make a bad drawing with these.”

Thelen said his art will be at NMU for two more weeks.

