Marquette County Prosecutor appointed to 25th Circuit Court Judge

He will fill a partial term, following the resignation of Judge Jennifer Mazzuchi.
Matthew Wiese's term will begin Nov. 27, 2023 and will expire Jan. 1, 2025.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Prosecutor Matthew Wiese has been appointed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer to 25th Circuit Court Judge.

The announcement was announced in a Thursday press release in which two other bench appointments— for the 3rd Circuit Court in Wayne County and the 36th District Court for the City of Detroit— were announced. The 25th Circuit Court serves Marquette County.

The appointment was made to fill a partial term following the resignation of Judge Jennifer Mazzuchi.

“I want to thank Governor Whitmer for this appointment,” said Wiese. “I am honored to be selected and look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Marquette County as their next 25th Circuit Court Judge. As a prosecutor, I have made every effort to be fair and seek justice, and, as Marquette County’s next Circuit Court Judge, I will strive to make decisions that are fair and just, while treating all who come before the Court with dignity and respect.”

Wiese has served in the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office for over thirty years, including as Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney from 2009-2011. He previously served as a staff attorney for the Battered Women’s Justice Project and as Associate Dean of Students at Northern Michigan University.

During his tenure as a prosecutor, Wiese authored or coauthored successful grant proposals for, among other things, the OVW Rural Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, and Stalking Grant Program as well as the Blueprint for Safety, an Interagency Model Community Response to Domestic Violence. He also assisted in developing and promoting a countywide law enforcement policy for domestic violence cases in Marquette County.

In 2022, he was awarded the Career Prosecutor Service Award in recognition of over 30 years of service as a prosecutor.

Wiese received his Bachelor of Science from Northern Michigan University and his Juris Doctor from Vermont Law School.

Wiese’s term will begin on Monday, Nov. 27 and expire at twelve o’clock noon on Jan. 1, 2025.

