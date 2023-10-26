Marquette County Conservation District to host festive clean up event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Conservation District (MCCD) is giving you a chance to wear your costume before Halloween.

The MCCD is throwing the Trick-or-Treat Trash Clean Up. You can meet at Picnic Rocks Park in Marquette for a chance to clean up the lake shore and to air out your costumes.

There will be candy for everyone and prizes for the best costumes of the day.

Maddie O’Donnell, MCCD district manager, said the goal is to clean up the litter before the snow washes it into the lake.

“It’s important to keep trash out of the lake so that ecosystem can stay a valuable resource for the fishing community and as obviously a drinking source for a lot of folks in the area,” said O’Donnell.

The Trick-or-Treat Trash Clean Up will take place from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday at Picnic Rocks Park.

Supplies will be provided.

