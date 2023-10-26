Ishpeming museum receives grant from state SHELF

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A museum in Ishpeming got $25,000 in grant funding from the state.

The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame and Museum earned the money from the Michigan Non-Profit Relief Fund. The fund was made to help non-profits during the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Ski and Snowboard Museum Executive Director Justin Koski said they’re looking at expanding other parts of the museum.

“So, we’re looking for grants for bringing the bathrooms up to ADA standard. We’re also applying for money for a children’s museum exhibit and also to make interactive some of the exhibits that we have that are a little aged,” Koski said.

Koski said the museum will announce how much the next round of improvements will cost in the spring of 2024.

