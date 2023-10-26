Ishpeming museum receives grant from state SHELF

Memorabilia on display at Ski Snowboard Museum
Memorabilia on display at Ski Snowboard Museum(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A museum in Ishpeming got $25,000 in grant funding from the state.

The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame and Museum earned the money from the Michigan Non-Profit Relief Fund. The fund was made to help non-profits during the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Ski and Snowboard Museum Executive Director Justin Koski said they’re looking at expanding other parts of the museum.

“So, we’re looking for grants for bringing the bathrooms up to ADA standard. We’re also applying for money for a children’s museum exhibit and also to make interactive some of the exhibits that we have that are a little aged,” Koski said.

Koski said the museum will announce how much the next round of improvements will cost in the spring of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
wluc snow
Lake effect snow increasing to start the new week
Delta County Fire
2 vehicles, boat ignite in Delta County structure fire
Negaunee was featured on the Today Show’s “Friday Morning Lights” segment.
Negaunee celebrates Today Show appearance, prepares for hopeful playoff run
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

Latest News

The grants are from the Holman Family Fund.
Community Foundation of Marquette County administered $20k in grants
MSP Trooper patrol car
MSP raises awareness of unused medication on National Drug Take Back Day
According to a Michigan State associate professor, poverty is one of many issues that...
Queen City Running Co. hosts 8th annual Trick-or-Trot
According to a Michigan State associate professor, poverty is one of many issues that...
2nd annual Upper Peninsula Medical Conference looks to address rural health issues