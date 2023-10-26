Husky Closet Collective holds winter coat, boot drive for students in need

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University’s Husky Closet Collective is working to collect winter equipment for students in need.

To accomplish this, a winter coat and boot drive is ongoing across campus and the surrounding areas. Donors can drop off unneeded adult-sized coats and boots in drop-off boxes. These boxes are in several locations on campus, like the Dean of Students Office and St. Albert the Great’s church, including off-campus locations like the Keweenaw Co-op in Hancock.

“Our students are very grateful people. They’re very hardworking people, and they enjoy the outdoors,” said MTU International Program & Services Sr. Administrative Aide Mariana Nakashima. “So, making sure that they have good gear for the winter makes all of the difference for them.”

Once collected, gear is given away as soon as possible at the Clothing Closet at 128 Douglass Houghton Hall, where the Collective’s Clothing Closest is located.

“We are distributing as they come in,” continued Nakashima. “Either of us goes around campus and collects and then puts it in the Closet. Students should know that, daily, we’re getting more and more winter clothing.”

According to Nakashima, these donations are especially aimed at helping international students handle the U.P.’s frigid temperatures.

“What we’re trying to do is make sure all of our students who come from warmer climates have nice winter clothes,” added Nakashima. “As an international student myself at one point, I thought I had good enough winter clothes until I came here, and I realized that this is a different type of cold.”

The drive will run until Nov. 5. For a list of all drop-off box locations, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.