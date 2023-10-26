Hiawatha Wellness to host health fair

Saturday, Hiawatha Wellness of Gladstone is holding its second Mind-Body-Spirit Wellness Fair.
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
It will have more than 40 vendors, including psychic mediums and massage therapists. Fair visitors will be able to get crystals, henna tattoos and tarot readings. They can also choose from any of nine seminars throughout the day.

Debra Martin, owner of Hiawatha Wellness, said, there’s something for everyone.

“Don’t let your skepticism keep you away because you’re going to have a fantastic time,” Martin said. “Just sit and relax when you’re having a card reading or when you’re having any kind of session. There are many things that are going to be there. It doesn’t have to be all ‘woo woo.’”

The fair is at the Delta Chamber of Commerce from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cost is $5 for ages 12 and up.

